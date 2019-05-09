Dr. Hans Caspary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caspary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Caspary, MD
Overview of Dr. Hans Caspary, MD
Dr. Hans Caspary, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Caspary works at
Dr. Caspary's Office Locations
Head and Neck Associates of Bay County Inc.724 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Head & Neck Assoicates6757 Us Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 769-0278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caspary is an answer to prayers and I thank God for him. I had been suffering with my tonsils for years and on my first visit to Dr. Caspary he told me I would need surgery. Dr. Caspary performed the surgery and every thing went wonderfully and I have had exceptional recovery. I would also like to say that Dr. Caspary listens to his patients, address their concerns and will give his utmost to the care of the individual. Thank you, Dr. Caspary.
About Dr. Hans Caspary, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376581041
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caspary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caspary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caspary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caspary has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caspary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caspary speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caspary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caspary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caspary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caspary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.