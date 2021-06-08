Dr. Hans Evers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Evers, MD
Dr. Hans Evers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Office Location
5034 73RD AVE N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 (727) 685-1404
Dr. Evers is one of the most caring gentle honest and straightforward doctors I have worked with. I am a chronic pain patient and he has in the short time that I've been seeing him helped me immensely. I recommend him to anyone seeking a legitimate chronic pain doctor with an excellent bedside manner and is willing to go through an extensive and thorough screening process.
Neurology
41 years of experience
English
- 1932543279
JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Neurology
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Offers telehealth services.
5 patient reviews. Overall rating: 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.