Dr. Grinager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans Grinager, MD
Overview of Dr. Hans Grinager, MD
Dr. Hans Grinager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinager's Office Locations
- 1 9555 Upland Ln N Fl 3, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3150
-
2
Park Nicollet Health Services3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery and was very happy with the results. Dr. Grinager was so thorough in explaining the procedure and the different lens options. The entire team made me comfortable, pain free and safe throughout the surgery, before and after. I highly recommend him and his staff!
About Dr. Hans Grinager, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134389463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
