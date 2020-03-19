Dr. Hans D Gruenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans D Gruenn, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans D Gruenn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Gruenn works at
Locations
-
1
Longevity Medical Center12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 315, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 325-3368Monday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Longevity Medical Center / Hans D. Gruenn M.D.530 W Ojai Ave Ste 107, Ojai, CA 93023 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gruenn?
Dr. Gruenn is exceptionally knowledgeable about both Eastern and Western medicine. My whole family has gone to him over the years for a variety of reasons, always with great results.
About Dr. Hans D Gruenn, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1649398371
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruenn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruenn works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruenn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.