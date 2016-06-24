Dr. Hans Jean-Baptiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Jean-Baptiste, MD
Dr. Hans Jean-Baptiste, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of State Of Haiti School Of Med.
Dr. Jean-Baptiste works at
Aetna
Ambetter
Amerihealth
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
Coventry Health Care of Delaware
First Health
Humana
Medicaid
MultiPlan
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
On June 18, 2016 my husband and I decided to go to Memorial Regional Hospital due to an early rupture of membranes and cramping at 16 weeks pregnant. In labor and delivery Dr. Jean Baptiste was the on call doctor so he stepped in to let me know what was going to happen and gave me options on what was going to happen during the process. Under the circumstances he was very compassionate. Things took a turn for the worst whereas I almost lost my life due to the loss of blood and he saved me.
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1437332269
- howard university hospital
- University Of State Of Haiti School Of Med
- Family Practice
Dr. Jean-Baptiste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Baptiste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean-Baptiste works at
Dr. Jean-Baptiste speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Baptiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean-Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean-Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.