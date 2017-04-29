Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN.
Locations
Interventional Pain and Spine Institute851 S Rampart Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 357-8004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler and his team are the best and I would highly recommend my family and friends. Dr. Rosler and team are very caring and attentive to the patients needs and concerns. If he perscribe a medication that is not working for your pain, just let him know and ask him to perscribe something a little bit stronger. One must keep in mind, they have a lot of patients to see. Dr. Rosler and his team "ROCK".
About Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
