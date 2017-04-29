See All Anesthesiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD

Anesthesiology
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN.

Dr. Rosler works at Interventional Pain Spine Inst in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain and Spine Institute
    851 S Rampart Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 357-8004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457345845
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hans Jorg Rosler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosler works at Interventional Pain Spine Inst in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rosler’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

