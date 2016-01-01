Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hans Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans Kim, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiology Group of Abington, PC100 Medical Campus Dr, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-4502
-
2
Radiology Group of Abington, PC1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Hans Kim, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336137983
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Aria Health-Frankford Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.