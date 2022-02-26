See All General Surgeons in Belleville, IL
Dr. Hans Moosa, MD

Dr. Hans Moosa, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Belleville, IL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hans Moosa, MD

Dr. Hans Moosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dr. Moosa works at Memorial Medical Group Vascular in Belleville, IL with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moosa's Office Locations

    Healthcare Physicians of Southern PC
    4600 Memorial Dr Ste 120, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 222-1020
    Southern Illinois Vascular and Vein
    6810 State Route 162 Ste 100, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 222-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2022
    He started working with you I think back in the 1990s. His major surgery was done in 2014. Innovative! Full body bypass with left foot amputation. My dad was Jerry Hubbard. He was probably the biggest thorn in your side. But you worked with me. Helped me sober him up after almost dying on the table. You listened to me. In everything that you did, not just a doctor, but a human being, you gave me my curmudgeonly old daddy back. I am ever indepted to you.
    Geri Worley — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Hans Moosa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1194768432
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hans Moosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moosa has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

