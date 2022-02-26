Overview of Dr. Hans Moosa, MD

Dr. Hans Moosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Moosa works at Memorial Medical Group Vascular in Belleville, IL with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.