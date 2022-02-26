Dr. Hans Moosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Moosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Hans Moosa, MD
Dr. Hans Moosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Healthcare Physicians of Southern PC4600 Memorial Dr Ste 120, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-1020
Southern Illinois Vascular and Vein6810 State Route 162 Ste 100, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 222-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He started working with you I think back in the 1990s. His major surgery was done in 2014. Innovative! Full body bypass with left foot amputation. My dad was Jerry Hubbard. He was probably the biggest thorn in your side. But you worked with me. Helped me sober him up after almost dying on the table. You listened to me. In everything that you did, not just a doctor, but a human being, you gave me my curmudgeonly old daddy back. I am ever indepted to you.
About Dr. Hans Moosa, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Thai
- 1194768432
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University of Pittsburgh
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
