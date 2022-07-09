Overview of Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD

Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Olsen IV works at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.