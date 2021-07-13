Dr. Barthel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans Barthel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hans Barthel, MD
Dr. Hans Barthel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Barthel's Office Locations
- 1 1206 Coast Village Cir Ste F, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 Directions (805) 969-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I thoroughly recommend Dr. Barthel. You will not just be a person to be checked out. He takes genuine interest in your overall health.
About Dr. Hans Barthel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1003827999
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barthel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barthel speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barthel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barthel.
