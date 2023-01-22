Dr. Hans Sander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Sander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hans Sander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Jollyville11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 2101 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 345-8688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent highly skilled medical knowledge high
About Dr. Hans Sander, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285635813
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology Scott & White Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Scott White Meml Hospital
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
712 patients have reviewed Dr. Sander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.