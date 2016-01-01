Overview of Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD

Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stelmach works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.