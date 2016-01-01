Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD
Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stelmach works at
Dr. Stelmach's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4728
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stelmach?
About Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356535991
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stelmach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stelmach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stelmach works at
Dr. Stelmach has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stelmach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stelmach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelmach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelmach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelmach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.