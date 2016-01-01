See All Dermatologists in La Crosse, WI
Dr. Hans Von Weiss, DO

Dermatology
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hans Von Weiss, DO is a Dermatologist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Winona Health Services.

Dr. Von Weiss works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Onalaska, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    191 Theater Rd # 2W, Onalaska, WI 54650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Hans Von Weiss, DO

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  33 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English, German
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1689667313
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
  • Winona Health Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hans Von Weiss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Von Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Von Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Von Weiss has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Von Weiss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Weiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

