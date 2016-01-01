See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD

Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Weber Sr works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Desert Medical Group
    43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 (661) 723-1481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Olive View - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1508894361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weber Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber Sr works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Weber Sr's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

