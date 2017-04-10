Dr. Hans Yu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Yu, DO
Overview of Dr. Hans Yu, DO
Dr. Hans Yu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Hans Yu OBGYN9508 Stockdale Hwy Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-0818
Dr.Hans Yu9730 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 663-0818
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- GEMCare
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good Dr.
About Dr. Hans Yu, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr/UCLA
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu speaks Mandarin, Spanish and Thai.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.