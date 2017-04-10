Overview of Dr. Hans Yu, DO

Dr. Hans Yu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Yu works at ARTHUR M PARK MD in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.