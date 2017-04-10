See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Hans Yu, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hans Yu, DO

Dr. Hans Yu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Yu works at ARTHUR M PARK MD in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Hans Yu OBGYN
    9508 Stockdale Hwy Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-0818
  2. 2
    Dr.Hans Yu
    9730 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-0818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Apr 10, 2017
    Good Dr.
    Bakersfield, CA — Apr 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hans Yu, DO
    About Dr. Hans Yu, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai
    • 1891937827
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Med Ctr/UCLA
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hans Yu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu speaks Mandarin, Spanish and Thai.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

