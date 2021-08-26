Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanumanth Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanumanth Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Poplar Bluff Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-9978
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center3100 Oak Grove Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr.
About Dr. Hanumanth Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053350256
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
