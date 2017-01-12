Overview

Dr. Hany Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Hany H. Ahmed, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.