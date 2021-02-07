Dr. Hany Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Ashamalla, MD
Dr. Hany Ashamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ain Shams Univ, Fac Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Notre Dame Behavioral Health Pllc14811 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 328-7323
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He takes time to get to know you and ask Qs others never asked.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255645891
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California
- Ain Shams Univ, Fac Of Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Dr. Ashamalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashamalla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashamalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashamalla has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashamalla.
