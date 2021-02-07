Overview of Dr. Hany Ashamalla, MD

Dr. Hany Ashamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ain Shams Univ, Fac Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.



Dr. Ashamalla works at Notre Dame Behavioral Health, Surprise, AZ in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.