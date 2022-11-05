Dr. Hany Bedair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Bedair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hany Bedair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-7251Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2014 Washington St Ste 361, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5155
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bedair was the only surgeon that said i only needed a patial knee replacement. the two best thing i ever did was get a double partial knee replacent and have Dr Bedair do the surgery. It,s been almost 3 years and am completely pain free.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306975271
- Yale University
