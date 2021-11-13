Overview of Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD

Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Ain-Shams University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Botros-Mikhail works at Brandon Psychiatric Group in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.