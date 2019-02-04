Dr. Hany Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Girgis, MD
Overview of Dr. Hany Girgis, MD
Dr. Hany Girgis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Girgis' Office Locations
Brevard Nephrology Group PA245 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 453-5326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Girgis is a sweet, dear man who is an excellent physician!
About Dr. Hany Girgis, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306945993
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Brooklyn Hosp
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis works at
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girgis speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.