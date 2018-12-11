Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hany Nasr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hany Nasr, MD
Dr. Hany Nasr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Nasr works at
Dr. Nasr's Office Locations
-
1
St. George Spine and Pain Institute201 E Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 627-6500
-
2
Hany Nasr MD Inc729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 201, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 627-6500
- 3 76 N D St Ste A, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 627-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasr?
Dr.Nasr is a excellent doctor he has help me tremendously with my pain he is very nice and will do what he can to help you
About Dr. Hany Nasr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396872107
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasr works at
Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasr speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.