Overview of Dr. Hany Salama, MD

Dr. Hany Salama, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from U Zambia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Washington, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Salama works at St. Louis Medical Professionals in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.