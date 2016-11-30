Dr. Hany Salama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Salama, MD
Overview of Dr. Hany Salama, MD
Dr. Hany Salama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Salama works at
Dr. Salama's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster General2150 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 396-9167
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salama?
He is caring, honest, and well-learned. I definitely recommend him to anyone who is in need for a neuro specialist.
About Dr. Hany Salama, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720052327
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salama accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama works at
Dr. Salama has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.