Overview

Dr. Hany Takla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Takla works at Wentworth Health Partners General Surgery in Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.