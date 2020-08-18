See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Hao Hsu, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hao Hsu, MD

Dr. Hao Hsu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hsu works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr. Hao HSU now has his practice in the Orlando, Florida area. We saw him in the Melbourne, Florida office. He is an outstanding Pediatric Cardiologist. He spent a long time going over all of the tests and recommendations to my 10 year old daughter, my wife and me- In ways all of us could easily understand. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. HSU to anyone needing a pediatric cardiologist.
    Dave — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Hao Hsu, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487782223
    Education & Certifications

    • 2004
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Cardiology
