Dr. Hao Wang, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hao Wang is the best dermatologist that I ever had. An expert who is professional & polite. 1. He healed my rosacea. For years, others gave me steroids to heal my bad rosacea around my eyes. Then Dr Wang prescribed the correct medications which got rid of my rosacea. 2. He discovered that I had skin cancer, two months after I had a skin exam from another dermatologist! Dr Wang also did a biopsy and later removed the multiple myeloma. His staff are polite & knowledgeable.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Russian
- 1093873036
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
