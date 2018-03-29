Overview

Dr. Hao Wang, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Wang works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.