Overview of Dr. Haoran Yu, MD

Dr. Haoran Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Haoran Yu MD in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.