Dr. Happy Khanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Happy Khanna, MD
Dr. Happy Khanna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
- 1 1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 408, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-6300
-
2
Happy N Khanna M.d. Inc1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and great Staff! Dr. Khanna has been our child's pediatrician since her birth. When I was looking for a pediatrician (while still pregnant,) Dr. Khanna took the time to get on a call with me and answer some questions I had. She is very clear and good at walking you through so many things (specially for 1st time parents.) Any questions we had, either someone of her staff or even herself would answer them. Always very flexible for scheduling, the visits are quick and she is very straight forward. I recommend her!!
About Dr. Happy Khanna, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104899608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
