Dr. Haralampos Kamenidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haralampos Kamenidis, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA.
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Pediatric Associates/Fall River851 Middle St Ste 1100, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 675-2131
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Urology
- English
- 1184069056
- Urology
Dr. Kamenidis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamenidis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamenidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamenidis has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamenidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamenidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamenidis.
