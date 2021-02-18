Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henningsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD
Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center
Dr. Henningsen's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6004Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Cloud1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 892-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henningsen?
It was my first time with Dr Henningsen and it was wonderful.
About Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740257229
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henningsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henningsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henningsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henningsen speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Henningsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henningsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henningsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henningsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.