Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD

Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center

Dr. Henningsen works at Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henningsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola
    604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-6004
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Saint Cloud
    1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 892-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2021
    It was my first time with Dr Henningsen and it was wonderful.
    Bridget Dass — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740257229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harald Henningsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henningsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henningsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henningsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Henningsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henningsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henningsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henningsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.