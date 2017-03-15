See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Harbrinder Kahlon, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harbrinder Kahlon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Kahlon works at Renown Medical Group - McCabe in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Renown Medical Group - McCabe
    25 McCabe Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Mastodynia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Mastodynia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Mastodynia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2017
    Dr. Kahlon is the best provider in Reno. He is thorough, kind and compassionate. It is so convenient to see him in south Reno at the McCabe clinic. He sees my whole family and they all adore him. He even called me on a Saturday evening when I had a urgent x-ray result. I am so grateful to have found this wonderful doctor and I recommend him to anyone looking for a family medicine physician.
    Reno, NV — Mar 15, 2017
    About Dr. Harbrinder Kahlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053438127
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pensacola Naval Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harbrinder Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon works at Renown Medical Group - McCabe in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kahlon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

