Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (28)
Map Pin Small Bolivar, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD

Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College--Paliwal Park Agra and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bains works at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO with other offices in Springfield, MO, Ash Grove, MO, Pleasant Hope, MO and Humansville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bains' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Medical Center Behavioral Health
    1120 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 326-7840
  2. 2
    BiBi Health- Psychiatric & Addiction Services
    2139 E Primrose St Ste A, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 881-8888
  3. 3
    Ash Grove Family Medical Center
    500 N Medical Dr, Ash Grove, MO 65604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 326-7840
  4. 4
    Pleasant Hope Family Medical Center
    209 S Main St, Pleasant Hope, MO 65725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 326-7840
  5. 5
    Humansville Family Medical Center
    201 S Arthur St, Humansville, MO 65674 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 326-7840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar County Memorial Hospital
  • Citizens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 10, 2016
    We have been with him for 8 years and have no complaints. He does what he can to help us.
    Kim in Springfield, MO — Nov 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD
    About Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1295802403
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health--University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine, Columbia, Mo
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Sarojini Naidu Medical College--Paliwal Park Agra
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bains has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

