Overview of Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD

Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College--Paliwal Park Agra and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bains works at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO with other offices in Springfield, MO, Ash Grove, MO, Pleasant Hope, MO and Humansville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.