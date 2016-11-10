Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD
Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College--Paliwal Park Agra and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bains works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bains' Office Locations
-
1
Southside Medical Center Behavioral Health1120 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613 Directions (417) 326-7840
-
2
BiBi Health- Psychiatric & Addiction Services2139 E Primrose St Ste A, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 881-8888
-
3
Ash Grove Family Medical Center500 N Medical Dr, Ash Grove, MO 65604 Directions (417) 326-7840
-
4
Pleasant Hope Family Medical Center209 S Main St, Pleasant Hope, MO 65725 Directions (417) 326-7840
-
5
Humansville Family Medical Center201 S Arthur St, Humansville, MO 65674 Directions (417) 326-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar County Memorial Hospital
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bains?
We have been with him for 8 years and have no complaints. He does what he can to help us.
About Dr. Harcharan Bains, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1295802403
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health--University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine, Columbia, Mo
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Sarojini Naidu Medical College--Paliwal Park Agra
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bains accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bains speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.