Overview of Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD

Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.



Dr. Narang works at Harcharan Singh Narang Mdpa in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.