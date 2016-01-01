Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD
Overview of Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD
Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
Harcharan Singh Narang Mdpa8240 Antoine Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77088 Directions (281) 488-9510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harcharan Narang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1144212978
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.