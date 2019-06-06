Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD
Overview
Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Hs Chann MD6089 N 1st St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 449-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician here in Fresno County, I have referred many patients to Dr. Chann. I have been his patient for many years and respect him immensely. I could not recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1962429753
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- South Baltimore Genl Hosp-U
- South Baltimore Genl Hosp-U
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chann has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chann speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chann.
