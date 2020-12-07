Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harchetan Sandhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Harchetan Sandhu, MD
Dr. Harchetan Sandhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Plumas District Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
-
1
Leena Singh MD Inc.1488 East Ave Ste 130, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Plumas District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
He and his staff are superb. Great treatment and overall care.
About Dr. Harchetan Sandhu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740243328
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.