Dr. Hardeep Dhaliwal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hardeep Dhaliwal, MD

Dr. Hardeep Dhaliwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Dhaliwal works at LEWISVILLE MEDICAL CENTER in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhaliwal's Office Locations

    Lewisville Medical Center
    3871 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028 (972) 691-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pollen Allergy
Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pollen Allergy
Bronchitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2021
    My family has been seeing Dr Dhaliwal or close to 20 years . He & his wonderful staff are the best! The office atmosphere is like visiting family. Dr D (as we call him), & his NP’s are tuned in to the patient & their personal needs. I’ve never been disappointed with the medical care we receive and the personal kindness we get there. We all highly recommend Dr D
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Hardeep Dhaliwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518943778
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hardeep Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal works at LEWISVILLE MEDICAL CENTER in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dhaliwal’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

