Dr. Hardeep Dhindsa, MD
Dr. Hardeep Dhindsa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center.
H. Dhindsa Retina Eye Center Ltd.5470 Kietzke Ln Ste 205, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 737-9411
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 737-9411
- 3 5449 Reno Corporate Dr Ste 200, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 737-9411
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
Thank you and your team so much for everything. In a scary time, you made me feel so comfortable and assured, and I am so grateful for the support and care you have shown me%
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dhindsa has seen patients for Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhindsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhindsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhindsa.
