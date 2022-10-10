Overview of Dr. Hardeep Rai, MD

Dr. Hardeep Rai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Rai works at Hardeep Rai MD PA in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.