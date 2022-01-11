Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
Digestive Disease Clinic2400 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh has been my physician for 15 years. The day I entered his practice he took charge of what could have been a loss of life. Dr. Singh and his staff expeditiously worked to get me to a local hospital for assessment. I will never forget how he met me and my family at the hospital, reviewed my test, and immediately made arrangements for me to travel to the Mayo Clinic within hours. His assessment of my condition and expeditious referral to the Mayo Clinic has allowed me to enjoy 15 additional years to enjoy my children/grandchildren and family. I strongly recommend Dr. Singh. He is compassion, through, caring and uses his knowledge and skill to give you the best possible medical care. Dr. Singh and his staff are family. During my initial urgent visit and recovery, Dr. Singh checked on me constantly. He consulted with my Mayo physician 15 years ago and still do today. Thanks Dr. Singh I will never forget you, Rhonda and your staff. Continue doing good.
About Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104876127
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Chicago Med Sch
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.