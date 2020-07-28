Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD
Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Lucknow University.
Hardeep Singh, M.D.PA16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 968-7188
Dr Singh is one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I’ve ever seen. He truly cares for his patients. He takes the time needed to discuss whatever you need. He calls to check on his patient to make sure they are doing ok. He is very knowledgeable in his area of expertise and I am very confident in his ability to prescribe the best medicines for treatment. He’s one of a kind. Such a personable individual. Takes the time to ask you questions and listens to your needs and treats you with respect.
About Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1386708675
Education & Certifications
- Med College Penn
- Prestwich Hospital
- Med Coll Penn
- Lucknow University
- La Martiniere College
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
