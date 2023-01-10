Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD
Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Doshi works at
Dr. Doshi's Office Locations
-
1
HealthONE Neurology Specialists499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doshi?
Dr. Doshi is excellent at what he does.
About Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1689929523
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology: EEG/Epilepsy &amp; Track and Epilepsy, Detroit Medical Center/Wayne-State University
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne-State University
- Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi works at
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.