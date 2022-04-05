Overview

Dr. Hardik Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad|Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Oak Street Health Hammond in Hammond, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.