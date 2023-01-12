Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD
Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deutsch performed a five level cervical fusion on me and helped me reduce my neck and arm pain a lot. He really cares about his patients and he was very good about explaining my procedure to me. I heartily recommend him to those suffering from spinal pain. He is an exceptional surgeon!
About Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Spondylolisthesis and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deutsch speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
