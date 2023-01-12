Overview of Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD

Dr. Harel Deutsch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Spondylolisthesis and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.