Dr. Harendra Patel, MD
Dr. Harendra Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health1222 S Orange Ave Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 351-5384
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Lake Nona - Dr. Patel9679 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 351-5384Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orlando Health Inc392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc1000 W Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel is a wonderful cardiologist who is very attentive when explaining treatments and helped me make basic lifestyle changes to improve my overall health. Highly recommended.
- Cardiology
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Cardiovascular Disease
