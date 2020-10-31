Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhangiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, MD
Overview of Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, MD
Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Jhangiani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jhangiani's Office Locations
-
1
Compassionate Cancer Care Med Grp Inc260 E Ontario Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-2411
-
2
Compassionate Cancer Care11180 Warner Ave Ste 351, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 698-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhangiani?
Dr. J is amazing...he no doubt saved my life. He and his staff definitely provided compassionate care. He truly lives and breathes in dedication to his profession.
About Dr. Haresh Jhangiani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578566998
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser-Permanente/Usc-Lac M
- Martin Luther King/Drew Mc
- Nair Hosp
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhangiani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhangiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhangiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhangiani works at
Dr. Jhangiani speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhangiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhangiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhangiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhangiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.