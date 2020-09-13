Overview of Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD

Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Khilnani works at Dr. Haresh Khilnani in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.