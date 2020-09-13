Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khilnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD
Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Haresh Khilnani51 N 5th Ave Ste 302, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (213) 261-0889
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Khilnani I don’t have not enough words to express how grateful I am for you. Dr Khilani you have done more than any other Dr has done for my father. Not only have you been an incredible Dr you have held us by the hand when we were most vulnerable. You went out of your way to see my dad at the ER and make sure everyone knew he was your patient. You have guided us through some difficult times and you are still here for our family. My father is Jose and I’m sure you will know who this is. I just wanted to say Thank you! May you be blessed in many ways for helping others. Thank you ????
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Lac+Usc County Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Topiwala National Medical College
- Nephrology
Dr. Khilnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khilnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khilnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khilnani has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khilnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khilnani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khilnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.