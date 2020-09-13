See All Nephrologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD

Nephrology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD

Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Khilnani works at Dr. Haresh Khilnani in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khilnani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Haresh Khilnani
    51 N 5th Ave Ste 302, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 261-0889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 13, 2020
    Dr Khilnani I don’t have not enough words to express how grateful I am for you. Dr Khilani you have done more than any other Dr has done for my father. Not only have you been an incredible Dr you have held us by the hand when we were most vulnerable. You went out of your way to see my dad at the ER and make sure everyone knew he was your patient. You have guided us through some difficult times and you are still here for our family. My father is Jose and I’m sure you will know who this is. I just wanted to say Thank you! May you be blessed in many ways for helping others. Thank you ????
    Rosalinda and Nasario — Sep 13, 2020
    About Dr. Haresh Khilnani, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1912941956
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac+Usc County Hospital
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Topiwala National Medical College
    • Nephrology
