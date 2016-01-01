Overview of Dr. Haresh Kumar, MD

Dr. Haresh Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cuero, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisivlle



Dr. Kumar works at Haresh Kumar in Cuero, TX with other offices in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.