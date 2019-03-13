Dr. Haresh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haresh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haresh Mehta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, MI. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25869 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 773-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So I did have to wait a little over 35 mins for Dr. Mehta but he was very nice and apologized for the wait. I was prescribed the wrong medicine by another doctor I was seeing. He asked questions and actually listened to me. I told him the medicine I was on and he explained why he thought I should be on something different. I tried it and am so grateful I listened to him. I am not sure what the other people are talking about in the review but I am so grateful I found him.
About Dr. Haresh Mehta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1538190038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.