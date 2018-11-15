See All Psychiatrists in Durham, NC
Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tharwani works at MD Psychiatry & Emotional Health, PLLC in Durham, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MD Psychiatry & Emotional Health, PLLC
    6104 Fayetteville Rd Ste 101, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 908-6446
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    MD Psychiatry & Emotional Health, PLLC
    530 New Waverly Pl Ste 314, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 854-0021
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Duke psychiatry speciality Clinic
    2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 280, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 238-0008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2018
    Dr. Tharwani has been a lifesaver for our family! Not only has he been patient with treating my husband's OCD and Anxiety, but he has worked with our entire family to ensure we understood the struggles he is having and coping mechanisms to Live Your Best Life Now!
    Webb in NC — Nov 15, 2018
    About Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi and Sindhi
    • 1790869618
    Education & Certifications

    • Psycho-Somatic Medicine
    • Charleston Area Med Center
    • West Virginia University
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tharwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

